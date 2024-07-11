Labour Statement On Retail Crime Ministerial Advisory Group

“National’s campaign was about tackling crime and the best they can do is a two-year long Ministerial Advisory Group,” Labour justice spokesperson Duncan Webb said.

“A Ministerial Advisory Group is not an urgent solution to an urgent problem. That $2.6 million could be spent on crime prevention, supporting victims, rehabilitation and stopping reoffending right now.

“Just saying you’ll be tough on crime doesn't stop crime. We need evidence-based solutions that work, so it’s time to stop playing politics and start working together to build a safer community.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

