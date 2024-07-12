Prime Minister Leads Indo-Pacific Four At NATO

Rt Hon Christopher Luxon

Prime Minister

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon today chaired a meeting of the Indo-Pacific Four (IP4) countries – Australia, Japan, the Republic of Korea and New Zealand. The IP4 met in the context of NATO’s Summit in Washington DC hosted by President Biden.

“Prosperity is only possible with security,” Mr Luxon says. “We need to continue to work with our close partners to defend sovereignty, to protect our trade routes, to preserve the international order, and prevent tensions boiling into conflict.

“We are seeing territorial aggression in Europe for the first time since World War Two. Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine is in total defiance of international law, shaking the global economy and driving the cost-of-living crisis.

“IP4 Leaders discussed the way North Korea’s ballistic missiles and weapons are now being used by Russia to fight its war in Ukraine. Moscow and Pyongyang’s behaviour is escalating tensions in Europe and here in the Indo-Pacific.”

IP4 Leaders issued a statement condemning North Korea’s behaviour.

“It makes sense that four of the most advanced democracies in the region work together to support international stability. I am proud to have led this discussion today, with New Zealand playing its part to stand up for our values and for peace.”

President Zelenskyy joined IP4 Leaders for a direct discussion of the situation in Ukraine.

Showing their commitment to work more closely together, the IP4 welcomed a new initiative for US and IP4 Foreign Ministers to meet later in 2024.

“Meeting with NATO leaders, I described the challenges in the Indo-Pacific as seen from New Zealand. I focused my remarks on what we can do together to create an environment where the focus for all Leaders is rightly on ensuring our people prosper.”

As well as being hosted by President Biden at the White House for dinner, Mr Luxon took the opportunity to meet bilaterally with a range of Leaders, including from Canada, France and Spain.

The Prime Minister agreed a refresh of New Zealand’s long-standing partnership with NATO, as well as welcoming NATO – Indo-Pacific Flagship Projects, including on military healthcare in Ukraine.

Mr Luxon has left Washington DC to head to San Francisco for a range of political calls and business engagements.

