Urgent Review Into Wairoa Flood Response Begins

Hon Penny Simmonds

Minister for the Environment

Hon Simeon Brown

Minister of Local Government

Hon Mark Mitchell

Minister for Emergency Management and Recovery

Environment Minister, Penny Simmonds today announced the terms of reference for a rapid review into the Wairoa flood response.

“The Wairoa community has raised significant concerns about the management of the Wairoa River bar and the impact this had on flooding of properties in the district,” says Ms Simmonds.

“The Government is committed to addressing those concerns. Starting today, a qualified independent reviewer will lead an urgent and targeted review into the flood response.”

“The review will look at whether there was adequate monitoring of the state of the Wairoa River bar; whether correct decisions were made in a timely way; and whether there were any other actions that could have been taken.”

The review is expected to take around four weeks, with findings and recommendations to be presented to the Hawke’s Bay Regional Council, Wairoa District Council and Tātau Tātau o Te Wairoa Trust in August.

Local Government Minister Simeon Brown says he hopes the results of the review will be able to support other councils with their flood management.

“There are sand bars in other parts of the country that have similar complexities and challenges to the Wairoa bar. Other councils may benefit from the findings of the review as they develop practical plans for building resilience and responding to these events.”

Minister for Emergency Management and Recovery Mark Mitchell says Wairoa deserve answers around the decisions and actions taken in managing the bar.

“Last month’s flooding has been really tough for Wairoa. They should expect that flood management is monitored adequately, with timely actions taken to minimise the impact on the community. This review seeks to provide answers for Wairoa in relation to the recent flooding event and identify where improvements are needed to protect their community against future events.”

