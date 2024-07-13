Prime Minister Wraps Up US Visit In California

Rt Hon Christopher Luxon

Prime Minister

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has finished a successful four-day visit to the United States with meetings in California on his final day focusing on innovation and investment.

“It has been fantastic to be in San Francisco today seeing first-hand the deepening links between New Zealand and California.

“New Zealand company, EV Maritime, is integral to the Bay Area’s transition to a more sustainable future, as they work towards incorporating their innovative propulsion technology to the fleet,” Mr Luxon says.

“My meeting with California Governor Gavin Newsom also showed that there are plenty of further opportunities in green technologies, geothermal energy, aerospace, and renewable energy. I would like to thank him for his generous hosting and warm hospitality.”

Governor Newsom and Prime Minister Luxon moved forward the collaboration between California and New Zealand on clean energy, with a statement committing to new work together on geothermal energy, offshore wind and transport decarbonisation.

“I met with a range of venture capitalists to promote the investment opportunity that New Zealand represents. The chance to meet the New Zealand interns at the NASA Ames Research Center was a highlight. The focus on innovation during my visit to Apple Park indicates to me that the future is bright, with Apple’s research work in Auckland creating high tech jobs for New Zealanders.”

Mr Luxon’s visit also advanced New Zealand’s technology and investment opportunity with the United States.

“I am pleased that New Zealand will be launching a bilateral technology dialogue with the US this year. As a trusted partner, this will offer yet another opportunity to engage in an area critical to our future prosperity.”

“Attending NATO in Washington DC reaffirmed the importance of the liberal rules-based order which underpins New Zealand's prosperity and security. Bringing together the Indo-Pacific Four also underlined for me that the security of the Euro-Atlantic and the Indo-Pacific are indivisible. That’s why we continue to support Ukraine in the face of Russia's illegal invasion, and to work with NATO to buttress our collective security.”

A link to the joint statement between California and New Zealand can be found here: https://www.mfat.govt.nz/en/media-and-resources/prime-minister-wraps-up-us-visit-in-california

