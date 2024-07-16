Expectations Set For Improved Medicines Access

Hon David Seymour

Associate Minister of Health

Associate Health Minister David Seymour says he has set clear expectations for Pharmac around delivering the medicines and medical technology that Kiwis need.

“For many New Zealanders, funding for pharmaceuticals is life or death, or the difference between a life of pain and suffering or living freely. New cancer medicines that we are providing funding for, along with the additional funding for medicines will help to ensure that New Zealanders have access to the medicines they need for a fulfilling life. This is one of our greatest priorities.

“Pharmac has a big job ahead. In a trying fiscal environment, we need to prioritise funding and resources and ensure Pharmac remains focused on the basic function of procuring medicine for people who need it, to the best of its abilities.

“In my letter I have made clear the need for Pharmac to focus on delivering improved health outcomes underpinned by robust data and evidence. One change that I have outlined is that I do not believe it is appropriate to require Pharmac to continue considering how it can contribute to embedding Te Tiriti o Waitangi across the health sector, which was an expectation in the previous 2023/24 letter.

“We need to ensure that the decisions around the medicine funding and access is informed by the expertise of health professionals, and on this I continue to support the independent model for medicine procurement, which ensures that Pharmac operates at an arm’s length from the Minister in its decision making, drawing on the appropriate expertise.”

“My letter of expectations also makes it clear that I want Pharmac to work in partnership with consumers, clinicians, suppliers and the health sector to improve health outcomes for New Zealanders,” says Mr Seymour.

“Pharmac currently works closely and effectively with a range of people and organisations. I want this to expand, to further optimise the provision of medicines, with a focus on listening to the voice of patients and reducing barriers to make medicine delivery faster, more efficient, and more cost effective.

“I have outlined in my letter that Pharmac should have appropriate processes for ensuring that people living with an illness, along with their carers and family, can participate in and provide input into decision-making processes around medicines.”

Mr Seymour noted the Government’s recent funding increase for Pharmac, the largest ever with a $6.898 billion budget, along with the consultation process that is now open on improving access to cancer and non-cancer medicines.

“I am confident that Pharmac will be able to provide what New Zealanders need, particularly now that they have been further enabled. Each time I visit Pharmac, I am struck by the capability of the people working there and the commitment to making the most out of their budget, to get the most for New Zealanders.”

