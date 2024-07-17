Government Back Off Track On Climate Action

Today’s Draft Emissions Reduction Plan shows the Government couldn’t care less about a liveable climate for all.

“The Government is pouring oil, coal and gas on the climate crisis fire. Today’s draft Emissions Reduction Plan lays bare that they have no plan to reach carbon neutrality by 2050,” says Green Party co-leader and spokesperson for Climate Change Chlöe Swarbrick.

“In a nutshell, their ‘plan’ means largely giving up on stopping pollution at the source and a whole lot of wishful thinking.

“Their core strategy remains relying on the emissions trading market, which they continue to heap uncertainty onto and refuse to ensure works properly per the advice of experts and the independent Climate Change Commission.

“These actions don’t just have environmental consequences. They will disproportionately harm the lowest-earning New Zealanders. Once again, the Government is basically just saying, let them eat cake.

“The total emissions reduction from so-called ‘key policies’ is about a third of the impact that the reversal of the oil and gas ban would create. In their literal climate plan, they nick fossil fuel executives’ talking points and try to justify handing gas a lifeline.

“A year ago, we were on track to meet climate targets. Those aren’t abstract numbers. It’s the hard science necessary for life on earth as we know it.

“In just a year, Luxon’s Government has dragged our climate policies and ambition back to the dark ages. This costs more for all of us in the not-too-distant future, and the Government admits the lowest income households will be impacted almost four times as much as those on highest incomes by climate change.

“There are plenty of credible solutions, from mass investment in public transport, to energy efficiency and meaningful investment in decarbonising - which can be paid for by polluters. Perversely, these are all programmes which this Government cut as soon as they could.

“New Zealanders don’t need to accept the Government’s latest attempt to pull the wool over their eyes. Submit on this flimsy ‘plan’, contact your local MP, organise in your community and help ensure, for all our sakes, that this is a one-term Government,” says Chlöe Swarbrick.

