National’s Climate Strategy Undoes Good Progress

Wednesday, 17 July 2024, 11:30 am
Press Release: New Zealand Labour Party

National’s Emissions Reduction Plan will take New Zealand further from the economy we need to ensure the next generation has a stable climate and secure livelihoods.

“All the good work Labour did in government to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and ensure we meet our climate targets is being undone,” said Megan Woods.

“It’s irresponsible, shameful and shows how out of touch National and their coalition partners are about the climate emergency we find ourselves in. They’re leaving our kids and grandkids to pick up the tab.

“Under this plan we’re going to blow our budget by 17 million tonnes – the equivalent of 153 million car trips from Wellington to Auckland.

“Every tonne of emissions we blow our budget by, we have to pay for overseas.

“They’ve left New Zealanders in the lurch by cutting $3 billion in climate-related work in the Budget, and cut programmes such as the Clean Car Discount that encouraged sustainable transport, and the Government Investment in Decarbonisation Industry that helped large emitters transition to renewable energy.

“They say Labour wasn’t doing anything for climate yet they’ve spent their first seven months repealing climate policies. It is complete arrogance to claim you care about climate change when you’ve spent the first seven months of government undoing the previous government’s climate progress.

“It’s more short-term thinking from this government for a long-term problem,” said Megan Woods.

