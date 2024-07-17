Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

David Seymour Is Unfit To Serve As Minister

Wednesday, 17 July 2024, 12:06 pm
Press Release: Te Pati Maori

Te Pāti Māori are calling for David Seymour to resign as Associate Health Minister in response to his call for Pharmac to ignore the Treaty of Waitangi.

“This announcement is just another example of the government’s anti-Tiriti, anti-Māori agenda.” Said Co-leader and spokesperson for health, Debbie Ngarewa-Packer.

“Seymour thinks it is inappropriate for Pharmac to consider the Treaty, I say it is inappropriate for a racist to decide the Treaty’s place in the health sector.”

“He has admitted that there was no proof that considering the Treaty was leading to bad health outcomes.”

“This announcement is nothing more than a racist dog whistle. He is letting his supporters know that he is doing his real job – erasing Māori rights and whitewashing Aotearoa.”

“David Seymour couldn’t care less that Māori die 7 years earlier than the rest of Aotearoa.”

“We are more likely to die from cancer and preventable illnesses but are the least likely to receive medical treatment.”

“If David Seymour is willing to turn a blind eye to data because it doesn’t serve his anti-Tiriti agenda, then he is unfit to serve as a Minister. People’s lives and oranga are at stake.”

“Our health sector should be guided by the principles of Te Tiriti o Waitangi – the document that consents to this government’s existence. Our health sector should not be guided by the leader of a party who received 8% of the vote.” Said Ngarewa-Packer.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Te Pati Maori on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 