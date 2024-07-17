David Seymour Is Unfit To Serve As Minister

Te Pāti Māori are calling for David Seymour to resign as Associate Health Minister in response to his call for Pharmac to ignore the Treaty of Waitangi.

“This announcement is just another example of the government’s anti-Tiriti, anti-Māori agenda.” Said Co-leader and spokesperson for health, Debbie Ngarewa-Packer.

“Seymour thinks it is inappropriate for Pharmac to consider the Treaty, I say it is inappropriate for a racist to decide the Treaty’s place in the health sector.”

“He has admitted that there was no proof that considering the Treaty was leading to bad health outcomes.”

“This announcement is nothing more than a racist dog whistle. He is letting his supporters know that he is doing his real job – erasing Māori rights and whitewashing Aotearoa.”

“David Seymour couldn’t care less that Māori die 7 years earlier than the rest of Aotearoa.”

“We are more likely to die from cancer and preventable illnesses but are the least likely to receive medical treatment.”

“If David Seymour is willing to turn a blind eye to data because it doesn’t serve his anti-Tiriti agenda, then he is unfit to serve as a Minister. People’s lives and oranga are at stake.”

“Our health sector should be guided by the principles of Te Tiriti o Waitangi – the document that consents to this government’s existence. Our health sector should not be guided by the leader of a party who received 8% of the vote.” Said Ngarewa-Packer.

