Parliament

MSD Figures Show Govt Determined To Punish Beneficiaries

Thursday, 18 July 2024, 11:40 am
Press Release: Green Party

The 53.7 percent rise in benefit sanctions over the last year is more proof of this Government’s disdain for our communities most in need of support.

“The huge rise in benefit sanctions is just further evidence of the callous politics and cruel agenda at the heart of this Government,” says the Green Party spokesperson for Social Development and Employment, Ricardo Menéndez March.

“Benefit sanctions hurt people already struggling to make ends meet and limit their chances of escaping poverty.

“This is the result of the Minister for Social Development’s directive to sanction more beneficiaries. Louise Upston is more interested in punishing the poor than actually supporting people into meaningful work.

“There is no evidence that benefit sanctions help people get jobs or result in positive outcomes for families struggling to make ends meet. Worse still, the work seminars and meetings that beneficiaries are forced to comply with have not been shown to directly translate into people finding meaningful employment.

“These arbitrary obligations break the spirit of people on benefits. And then if these obligations aren’t met, the consequent sanctions push these people further into the quagmire of hardship.

“At a time the Government is driving up unemployment by cutting jobs, Louise Upston is hellbent on making life even harder for those finding themselves without or unable to work.

“The Green Party campaigned on a fully costed plan to end poverty. Central to this is the establishment of a wealth tax. Furthermore, we would guarantee liveable incomes, end benefit sanctions and provide tailored support to connect people with jobs that match their skills and aspirations.

“Poverty is a political choice. The solutions exist - all that is missing is political will,” says Ricardo Menéndez March.

