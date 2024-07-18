Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Self-reliance And Self-esteem Boosted With Benefit Sanctions

Thursday, 18 July 2024, 2:03 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

ACT is welcoming news that the use of benefit sanctions has increased by more than 50% since this time last year.

“ACT’s coalition agreement secured the commitment to implement sanctions for beneficiaries who can work but refuse to take agreed steps to find a job. Now we’re seeing this policy in action,” says ACT Social Development and Employment spokesperson Dr Parmjeet Parmar.

“In most cases, the sanctions are for beneficiaries failing to show up for scheduled appointments to help them into work. So we are sending a clear message that if you’re not motivated enough to take the basic first steps toward finding work, you shouldn’t expect the taxpayer to fund your lifestyle.

“This is about giving respect to working New Zealanders who pay the bills, while still providing a safety net for those in the unfortunate circumstance of being out of work – so long as they take necessary steps to improve their position.

“Benefit sanctions encourage beneficiaries to seek out opportunities and become active participants in our economy. This is how we foster a culture of self-reliance and self-esteem, building stronger families and a more prosperous country.”

