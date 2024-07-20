Nine Priority Bridge Replacements To Get Underway

Hon Simeon Brown

Minister of Transport

The Government has welcomed news the NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) has begun work to replace nine priority bridges across the country to ensure our state highway network remains resilient, reliable, and efficient for road users, Transport Minister Simeon Brown says.

“Increasing productivity and economic growth is a key priority for the Government, and with many small bridges across the country suffering speed and weight restrictions due to their age and condition, it is essential these bridges are replaced with more modern and resilient structures,” Mr Brown says.

“Nine priority bridges will be replaced over the next three years, including the SH6 Coal Creek Overbridge on the West Coast, SH82 Elephant Hill Bridge and Waihao North Bridge in Canterbury, and the SH25 Pepe Stream Bridge in the Waikato.

“Visiting the Coromandel today, I understand the impact the current Pepe Stream Bridge is having on the local community and motorists that are visiting Tairua. At 81 years old, the single lane bridge is a bottleneck, with severe congestion experienced during holiday periods. I’m pleased we’re getting on with work to deliver a modern two-lane replacement.

“Our state highways are critical routes for freight, tourism, and serve as important lifelines for communities around New Zealand. We must maintain, manage, and replace these bridge assets to a standard Kiwis need and expect. Particularly in rural and remote locations where alternative routes are not available.

“With a strong focus on maintenance, and prioritisation of network connectivity and productivity, NZTA can flatten the wave of bridge replacements needed over the next few decades. This allows us to target investment where it is needed most, while still ensuring road users can get where they need to go, quickly and safely.

“I look forward to these first nine priority bridges being replaced over the next three years and the benefits that will come to local communities from modern and more resilient structures.”

Notes:

List of bridges to be replaced:

SH82 Elephant Hill Bridge, Canterbury

SH25 Pepe Stream Bridge, Waikato

SH6 Coal Creek Overbridge, West Coast

SH25 Ramarama Stream Bridge, Waikato

SH43 Kururau Stream Water Drive, Whanganui

SH82 Waihao North Bridge, Canterbury

SH3 Mangapepeki No. 2 Culvert, Taranaki

SH36 Hauraki Stream Culvert, Bay of Plenty

SH27 Ohinekaua Stream Bridge, Waikato

· The one-lane SH25 Pepe Stream Bridge will be replaced with a modern two-lane replacement.

· Construction is expected to begin from mid-2025 and be completed by mid-2027.

· Final funding decisions from the National land Transport Fund for these projects will be confirmed when the NZTA Board adopts the National Land Transport Programme later this year.

