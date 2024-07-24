Government Acknowledges Courageous Abuse Survivors

Rt Hon Christopher Luxon

Prime Minister

Hon Erica Stanford

Lead Coordination Minister for the Government’s Response to the Royal Commission’s Report into Historical Abuse in State Care and in the Care of Faith-based Institutions

The Government has acknowledged the nearly 2,400 courageous survivors who shared their experiences during the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Historical Abuse in State and Faith-Based Care.

The final report from the largest and most complex public inquiry ever held in New Zealand, the Royal Commission Inquiry “Whanaketia – through pain and trauma, from darkness to light,” was tabled in Parliament today.

“I would like to acknowledge the 2,400 survivors. Thank you for your strength, your bravery and your honesty,” Prime Minister Christopher Luxon says.

“I know there is nothing I can do to take away your pain, but I want you to know you are heard and you are believed.”

The Royal Commission of Inquiry was established in 2018 to investigate the abuse of children, young people, and adults in State and faith-based care in New Zealand between the years of 1950-1999.

“This is a dark and sorrowful day in New Zealand’s history. As a society and as the State we should have done better. I am determined that we will do better,” Mr Luxon says.

The report made 138 recommendations which the Government will now consider alongside the 95 recommendations from the interim report which was released in December 2021.

“This report was six years in the making. The response cannot be rushed. It needs to be considered with respect and care,” Mr Luxon says.

The Minister responsible for coordinating the Crown Response to the Abuse in Care Inquiry, Erica Stanford says the Government is prioritising decisions around improving redress.

“Other recommendations will require more time to consider and respond to, particularly those involving legislative and major organisational change. We will provide an update by November,” Ms Stanford says.

The first step is a formal apology which will take place this year on November 12.

“This is a significant event, and the Government is working with survivor groups to deliver an event that gives it the dignity it deserves,” says Ms Stanford.

“The apology will provide an important opportunity for the Government, and the leaders of other political parties, to take responsibility on behalf of the nation for the failures of the State across many governments.

“To the survivors, I know we can never replace what has been lost. What I can commit to you is we will engage with the Royal Commission’s report and recommendations in good faith, with careful consideration and we will never lose sight of what you have endured to bring the truth to light,” Mr Luxon says.

Note: The report can be found on the Royal Commission’s website here: www.abuseincare.govt.nz.

