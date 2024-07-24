PM Speech To Parliament – Royal Commission Of Inquiry’s Report Into Abuse In Care

Rt Hon Christopher Luxon

Prime Minister

Mr Speaker, this is a day that many New Zealanders who were abused in State care never thought would come.

It’s the day that this Parliament accepts, with deep sorrow and regret, the Report of the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care.

At the heart of this report are the stories of 2,400 survivors - many of whom are here today.

To every person who took part, I say thank you for your exceptional strength, your incredible courage, and your confronting honesty.

Because of you, we know the truth about the abuse and trauma you have endured.

I cannot take away your pain, but I can tell you this:

You are heard and you are believed.

Many of your stories are horrific and harrowing. They are painful to read, but not as painful as they were to endure.

The State was supposed to care for you – but instead many of you were subjected to the most horrendous physical, emotional, mental, and sexual abuse.

A number of faith-based schools, institutions and people in positions of authority who you should have been able to trust – failed you in the worst possible way.

When you tried to speak up those same people turned a blind eye, they covered it up, and they prevented you from seeking justice for far too long.

Māori, Pacific, deaf and disabled people disproportionately bore the brunt of a lot of what occurred.

Not only has this had a devastating impact on your life, but also on your families and communities.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

We like to think that abuse like this doesn’t happen here in New Zealand. But it did and it is a shameful chapter of our history that we must confront.

Mr Speaker, this is a dark and sorrowful day in New Zealand’s history.

It is important that, as a country, we bring to the surface and understand the hard truths of what happened so we can try and move forward together.

I say to the survivors, the burden is no longer yours to carry alone.

The State is now standing here beside you, accountable and ready to take action.

Mr Speaker, the Royal Commission traversed many types of care as part of its inquiry.

It is my heavy duty to say that today, the Government is formally acknowledging that the experiences of some children and young people at Lake Alice Hospital did amount to torture.

Patients at Lake Alice were given electric shocks without anaesthetic, as well as painful and immobilising paraldehyde injections.

These so-called treatments were not administered for medical reasons. They were used for punishment and emotional control.

These experiences were nothing short of horrific and they happened in the New Zealand health system within living memory.

To the survivors of Lake Alice – some of whom are here today – thank you for your determination to ensure what you suffered was brought to light.

What happened was wrong. You knew then it was wrong, and all these years later, the State also acknowledges it was wrong.

Today, I humbly stand before you in this house to offer a long overdue apology to the survivors of Lake Alice. I am sorry that it has taken so long for this acknowledgement of torture.

I also acknowledge Paul Zentveld and Malcolm Richards who took cases against New Zealand to the United Nations Committee Against Torture.

Thank you for your courage, your bravery and your determination.

I know that for some Lake Alice survivors, the acknowledgement today that what happened to you was torture is something for which you have been waiting for decades.

For you, this is a day of great significance. For others who suffered torture, I know this acknowledgement feels hollow without the recognition that comes with redress.

I regret that that is not something that we can give you today, but it is a priority for the Government in the coming months.

We are here today because it was important to the Government that an acknowledgement and sincere apology be made with gravitas and dignity. It deserved to be made in this Parliament.

I know that some survivors are in fragile health and that a number have passed away during the inquiry, never hearing the State acknowledge the true extent of what happened to them.

To their families and whānau, I am sorry that they are not here to hear the State admit to what we should have owned many years ago.

Mr Speaker, not every child in state care was harmed and of course there are, and always have been, many dedicated and devoted foster parents and social workers committed to looking after children in their care.

But today is about acknowledging those who had their carefree childhoods cruelly taken away from them.

The tabling of the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care report is of historical significance to New Zealand.

It is the result of the largest and most complex public inquiry ever held on our shores.

The report has taken six years to write and is almost 3,000 pages long comprising 16 volumes.

Because of this, the content needs to be considered with respect and with care.

It cannot be rushed.

The findings in this report need to be widely understood.

While we can never make right the harm survivors experienced, the Government must be accountable and support survivors.

Erica Stanford will lead a Ministerial Group to respond to the report’s findings and the 138 recommendations.

The first step is a formal apology which will take place on November 12th. This is a significant and important milestone, and we are working with survivor groups to deliver an event that gives it the dignity it deserves.

The apology will provide an important opportunity for the Government, and the leaders of other political parties, to take responsibility on behalf of the nation for the failures of the State across many governments.

I know survivors have been waiting a long time for changes to how the State and churches provide redress.

I want to assure you that we understand the urgency and importance of this work and we will provide clarity before the end of the year.

I do want to pay tribute to the Commissioners and all of the staff who worked on this Inquiry.

There is no doubt that those who have heard, written and read these accounts have been impacted by these horrific and harrowing experiences.

The care, sensitivity and dedication you have shown in compiling this report is greatly appreciated - thank you.

I would also like to acknowledge the previous Labour Government who commenced this important inquiry almost six years ago.

A terrible injustice was done in the name of State care. It is now the responsibility of the State to make redress and this Government will ensure it happens.

And as Prime Minister, I will ensure the State carries its care and protection responsibilities with great weight.

As difficult as it is, I hope all New Zealanders take the time to read this report to understand the abuse that you, the survivors, suffered and the lifelong impact it has had on your lives.

Through this, we will understand the obligation we all have to prevent it happening again and to speak up whenever and wherever we see the abuse of anyone, in care or otherwise.

I want to again acknowledge the survivors for their exceptional bravery and for sharing their stories.

I share your dream for the next generation where every child, young person and adult is loved, safe, and cared for in a manner that supports their growth and development into a thriving contributor to our society.

I will never lose sight of what you have endured to bring the truth to life.

I would like to close with an excerpt from a karakia written by Waihoroi Shortland who worked on the Inquiry:

“To you upon whom this inquiry has been centred,

Resolute in your pursuit of justice

Relentless in your belief for life

We have only our highest regard and respect,

May your peace of mind be assured.”

Thank you.

© Scoop Media

