Another Step Forward For Survivors Of Abuse In Care

Labour welcomes the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care’s final report and the government committing to a formal apology in November.

“I want to acknowledge the thousands of survivors, those who’ve given their time, energy and stories to the inquiry, and those who have died before this report was able to be finalised,” said Labour Leader Chris Hipkins.

“In 2018 we started the long overdue process of acknowledging the abuse that happened, and to formally hear from those who have had to live with the repercussions of that for a long time.

“I give my thanks to the Commissioners, assisting Counsel, the Survivor Advisory Group of Experts and all others who were instrumental in this inquiry. This was no simple task.

“This report is a harrowing and confronting account of the atrocities suffered by those in state and faith-based care.

“What happened was unacceptable and remains a disgraceful part of our history. The consequences for survivors have been far reaching and intergenerational – affecting families and loved ones across decades.

“We owe it to survivors to closely read this report, to hear the human stories behind it and work through the recommendations made.

“There is still so much more for us to do to ensure those who come into contact with state and faith-based agencies aren’t subject to abuse.

“There will never be closure for some, but I hope that today offers some relief for survivors – that their fight to be heard has resulted in a formal apology and redress,” said Chris Hipkins.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

