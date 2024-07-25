Government Upgrading Lower North Island Commuter Rail

Hon Simeon Brown

Minister of Transport

The Coalition Government is investing $802.9 million into the Wairarapa and Manawatū rail lines as part of a funding agreement with the NZ Transport Agency (NZTA), KiwiRail, and the Greater Wellington and Horizons Regional Councils to deliver more reliable services for commuters in the lower North Island, Transport Minister Simeon Brown says.

A fleet of 18 4-car units, totalling 72 cars.

Doubling of peak services on both lines and additional off-peak services.

15-minute travel time savings for Kiwis commuting between Wellington and Masterton.

Increased speeds on the Wairarapa line from 90 kilometres per hour to 110 kilometres per hour.

“Delivering reliable, effective, and efficient public transport is a priority for our Government. We campaigned on delivering the Lower North Island Rail Integrated Mobility Programme (LNIRIM) to improve service reliability, provide more travel choices for commuters, and reduce congestion on our roads.

“The current aged locomotive-hauled train fleet operating on the Wairarapa and Manawatū lines is reaching the end of its service life and is in critical need of replacement after years of under-investment and frustrating delays for commuters.

“Our Government’s investment will enable new rolling stock and upgrades to existing infrastructure to improve rail services for those traveling around the lower North Island. Delivering commuters more efficient and reliable travel options will increase productivity, support economic growth, and enable Kiwis to get to where they want to go, quickly and safely.”

The Government is focused on delivering transport projects that deliver reliability to commuters, benefit businesses, and support economic growth. Projects must also demonstrate value for money.

“Our Government’s investment in LNIRIM comes with a strong focus on achieving value for money, ensuring that the procurement of new trains takes a no-frills approach that delivers real benefits for commuters.”

LNIRIM is listed as a major public transport project in the Government Policy Statement on land transport and is just one part of the Government’s plan to improve rail services across New Zealand.

“Budget 2024 invests an additional $266.9 million to upgrade and maintain the metropolitan rail networks in Auckland and Wellington, and $200 million to support KiwiRail to carry out maintenance and renewals on the national rail network.

“We are continuing to review the Metropolitan Rail Operating Model (MROM) to allow us to develop a more sustainable funding model for metropolitan rail, including who pays for what, and ensure the services and infrastructure is more focused on delivering a reliable service for passengers.

“Our Government is committed to investing in a reliable public transport network so that local councils can deliver the public transport services New Zealanders need.”

Notes :

LNIRIM investment:

The Government’s $802.9 million investment includes $455.4 million of Crown funding and $347.5 million of funding from the National Land Transport Fund.

Alongside the Government’s $802.9 million investment, the Greater Wellington Regional Council and Horizons Regional Council will contribute $71 million towards the project.

The approved funding is for 18 4-car units (total 72 cars). The propulsion method of the trains will be determined through the procurement process.

The new trains are expected to be delivered and enter operations on existing services from 2028. They are expected to start delivering a higher frequency of services from 2029.

The trains will service the Wairarapa line (Wellington to Masterton) and Manawatū line (Palmerton North to Wellington) and will stop at the same stations the Wairarapa line and Capital Connection trains currently stop.

The new trains and track improvements will result in a doubling of peak services on both lines and additional off-peak services.

Work to get the lower North Island rail network ready for LNIRIM:

KiwiRail is carrying out infrastructure works to support the reliable operation of the new trains and increased services on the Wairarapa and Manawatū rail lines. The infrastructure works include:

Platforms upgrades at stations north of Waikanae and Upper Hutt to enable the operation of new trains, and the construction of a second platform at Maymorn.

Three stabling facilities including interpeak daytime stabling in the Wellington area, overnight stabling at Masterton, and overnight stabling at Palmerston North.

Track and signalling infrastructure on the Wairarapa and Manawatū rail lines.

