Government Quietly Waters Down Child Poverty Targets

The Government’s move to dilute child poverty targets is a reminder that it is actively choosing to preserve hardship for thousands of households.

“The Government has watered down our child poverty targets by stealth, a decision that will plunge thousands of children into material hardship,” says the Green Party’s spokesperson for Social Development, Ricardo Menéndez March.

“This decision will have severe consequences for our communities and is something the Government has tried to do as quietly as possible. There has been no announcement and they have shown no accountability for this.

“This is just the latest example of the Government’s complete and utter disregard for our communities. This decision shows the Government is comfortable with nearly 17,000 more children being in material hardship.

“Poverty is not inevitable, but rather a result of choices made by successive Governments. This Coalition has not only kept benefit levels below the poverty line, but also enabled landlords to continue lifting rents above inflation levels while punishing those on the breadline with more benefit sanctions.

“Every child in Aotearoa deserves to grow up in a country that supports them to thrive, one that protects them from poverty. Already, one in eight children are growing up in material hardship. For Māori, it is one in five. How is it possible that in a wealthy country like ours there are thousands of children without enough to eat, a good bed, warm clothes, and decent shoes?

“The cruel and careless nature of this Government looks set to make these sobering statistics even worse.

“The Green Party campaigned to end poverty for all families in Aotearoa by providing everyone with an Income Guarantee that would ensure every household and every child has everything they need to thrive.

“Poverty is a political choice. We will keep fighting to make sure child poverty is a thing of the past,” says Ricardo Menéndez March.

