Charter Schools To Remove The Rights Of Teachers

Friday, 26 July 2024, 1:02 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Labour Party

A late change to charter school legislation will cheat educators out of fair pay and negotiating power proving charter schools are just a vehicle to make profit out of our education system.

“Collective bargaining is vital to the education workforce and in ensuring educators are paid well and are treated fairly. David Seymour removing the ability for unions to collectively bargain across multiple schools will make teachers and students worse off. Importantly, it will also unfairly limit the rights of teachers as a workforce," Labour workplace relations and safety spokesperson Camilla Belich said.

“The only winners out of David Seymour’s ideological ‘charter businesses’ are the people behind them who will profit from not paying educators fairly by sucking money out of the public education system.”

“There are more examples of charter schools failing their students than there are success stories. The coalition Government is driving to dismantle our public school system and instead promote a privatised, competitive structure that puts profits before kids,” Labour education spokesperson Jan Tinetti said.

“Under the last National-ACT model, charter schools received preferential funding and cost up to $48,421 per student annually - six times the average funding spent on students in state schools for no better educational outcomes.

“They exist not for the children, but to funnel public money into private hands. Labour has abolished charter schools before, and we’ll do it again,” Jan Tinetti said.

