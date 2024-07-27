Greens Urge People To Come Together For Transformational Change

Green Party co-leader Chlöe Swarbrick has urged the party membership to reach out and bring more people into their movement.

“We believe the sweeping majority of New Zealanders care about each other and the planet we all share,” Chlöe Swarbrick told the Party’s Annual General Meeting in Ōtautahi Christchurch today.

“In the coming weeks, months and years, we will grow our movement to historical heights and build the political power to transform our economy into something that works for people and planet, instead of exploiting them.

“I have never so palpably felt the desire of people from right across our country to get involved in political change. It is the job of the Green Party to get out there, to mobilise and organise.

“We don’t exist merely to get into power. We exist to redistribute that power.

“It’s not enough to just have the policies that will lift people out of poverty. Our movement must gain the trust of those living it right now.

“Luxon’s Government is moving at pace to ram through countless cruel and callous policies, banking on people being too tired to engage. If it feels exhausting, and like you don’t know where to start in resisting it - that’s by design.

“The right wing is relying on mass disengagement. The solution is mass, people-powered engagement. Politics belongs to those who turn up.

“It’s time to turn up. Join the movement, join your union, run for council, start the community garden you’ve been waiting for, email your local representative about the change you want to see and put your values into action.

“I’m asking New Zealanders to believe in themselves and to believe in each other, and the collective change that only we, together, can create,” said Chlöe Swarbrick.

