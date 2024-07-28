Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Green Party Launches Open Letter To PM On Renters’ Rights

Sunday, 28 July 2024, 3:58 pm
Press Release: Green Party

The Greens have launched an open letter calling on the Prime Minister to respond to the rental crisis.

“Housing is a human right and should not be treated as a commodity to be gambled on,” says Green Party co-leader Chlöe Swarbrick.

“Over the past month, we have been running a campaign to put real people’s stories to the statistics that tell us the one and a half million renters in this country spend disproportionately more of their income to live in older, colder, mouldier properties than those who own.

“Today we’re launching an open letter to the Prime Minister, himself the owner of seven properties, calling on his Government to take some of that personal responsibility he likes to talk about, to improve the lives and conditions of renters.

“We’re asking New Zealanders to make this impossible to ignore. Sign our open letter to the Prime Minister, then ask ten friends to do the same, then ask them to ask ten friends,” says Chlöe Swarbrick.

Open Letter: The Renters Letter 2024 - action.greens.org.nz

