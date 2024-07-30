Jones To Attend PIF Economic Ministers Meeting

Hon Shane Jones

Associate Minister of Finance

Associate Finance Minister Shane Jones will represent New Zealand at this week’s Pacific Island Forum Economic Ministers Meeting in Suva, Fiji.

“Ministers from across the Pacific will discuss the key economic and socio-economic issues facing the region,” Mr Jones says.

“New Zealand’s presence will demonstrate our commitment to the region, support for our Pacific partners, and the importance of the Pacific Islands Forum. New Zealand supports further economic collaboration between Pacific Island countries as they face intensifying environmental, health and geopolitical challenges.

“The meeting will cover several important topics for the Pacific, including the Pacific Roadmap for Economic Development, correspondent banking relationships in the region, and the establishment of the Pacific Resilience Facility.”

The meeting will focus on strengthening relationships and discussing regional priorities with fellow forum members and observers, including Australia.

Mr Jones will travel to Suva tomorrow and return on 3 August.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

