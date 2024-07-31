Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Tākuta Ferris Enters Member’s Bill To Empower Waitangi Tribunal

Wednesday, 31 July 2024, 8:21 am
Press Release: Te Pati Maori

Today MP for Te Tai Tonga and Te Pāti Māori spokesperson for Te Tiriti o Waitangi, Tākuta Ferris has submitted his Member’s Bill into the ballot.

The Treaty of Waitangi (Empowerment of Waitangi Tribunal) Amendment Bill will make Waitangi Tribunal recommendations binding on the Crown. This bill will also allow the Tribunal to consider all proposed legislation to ensure consistency with Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

These changes will allow the Tribunal to properly fulfil its role as the kaitiaki of Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

“The three-headed taniwha government has made it very clear that the Waitangi Tribunal needs to be empowered. In only 8 months, Māori have been sent back 70 years.”

“This bill reflects the reality that Te Tiriti o Waitangi underpins, and allows for, democracy in Aotearoa.”

“Māori consented to kāwanatanga on the basis that Te Tiriti o Waitangi is continuously honoured, and that the promises contained within it are kept.”

“Te iwi Māori must remember that this consent is ongoing – it can be revoked at any time.”

“I would expect the government parties to support this bill to retain the good will of our people, and to stop themselves from eroding the foundation of their continued existence.”

“If the government cannot be trusted to honour Te Tiriti o Waitangi on their own, we must empower the Waitangi Tribunal to keep them in line.” Said Ferris.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Te Pati Maori on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 