Tākuta Ferris Enters Member’s Bill To Empower Waitangi Tribunal

Today MP for Te Tai Tonga and Te Pāti Māori spokesperson for Te Tiriti o Waitangi, Tākuta Ferris has submitted his Member’s Bill into the ballot.

The Treaty of Waitangi (Empowerment of Waitangi Tribunal) Amendment Bill will make Waitangi Tribunal recommendations binding on the Crown. This bill will also allow the Tribunal to consider all proposed legislation to ensure consistency with Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

These changes will allow the Tribunal to properly fulfil its role as the kaitiaki of Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

“The three-headed taniwha government has made it very clear that the Waitangi Tribunal needs to be empowered. In only 8 months, Māori have been sent back 70 years.”

“This bill reflects the reality that Te Tiriti o Waitangi underpins, and allows for, democracy in Aotearoa.”

“Māori consented to kāwanatanga on the basis that Te Tiriti o Waitangi is continuously honoured, and that the promises contained within it are kept.”

“Te iwi Māori must remember that this consent is ongoing – it can be revoked at any time.”

“I would expect the government parties to support this bill to retain the good will of our people, and to stop themselves from eroding the foundation of their continued existence.”

“If the government cannot be trusted to honour Te Tiriti o Waitangi on their own, we must empower the Waitangi Tribunal to keep them in line.” Said Ferris.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

