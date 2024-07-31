American Summit Providing Members With Development Opportunities

Artificial intelligence, the future of education and healthier political dialogue are on the agenda for the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL) Legislative Summit next week.

Glen Bennett and Joseph Mooney will be among the 3,000 delegates from all 50 states, United States’ territories, and 21 other legislatures from around the world.

This is the first time New Zealand members of Parliament have attended the NCSL summit as part of a delegation to the United States of America.

They will have the opportunity to attend a number of sessions and workshops, as well as meet parliamentarians from other legislatures.

Sessions have themes of artificial intelligence, crime, education, political discussion and infrastructure, with Mitch McConnell (US Senate Republican Leader) and Tom Perez (White House Senior Advisor) scheduled to deliver keynote speeches. New Zealand’s members will have the opportunity to decide which sessions they would like to attend based on their own interests and development.

The NCSL was formed in 1975 to represent the legislatures in the states, territories and commonwealths of the US. It strives to advance the integrity of legislatures and foster interstate co-operation and information exchange.

Ahead of the summit the delegation will go to Washington DC to visit the Capitol and make agency calls.

