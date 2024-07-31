Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Health Minister Welcomes Appointment Of Regional Leaders

Wednesday, 31 July 2024, 11:33 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Dr Shane Reti 
Minister of Health 

Health Minister Dr Shane Reti has welcomed the appointment of four highly-experienced health leaders to roles as regional Deputy Chief Executives at Health New Zealand.

“The last Government’s botched health reforms removed local leadership from our health system, resulting in layers of bureaucracy and a disconnection from the frontline,” says Dr Reti. 

“Now we’re committed to bringing back local leadership and accountability, and the appointment of four regional Deputy Chief Executives at Health NZ reflects that.

“The new Deputy Chief Executives will hold budgets for their regional hospital services and other funded health services, so hospital and community care can be joined up.

“They will have authority and autonomy to allocate resources to deliver on our health targets, working with front-line staff and communities.

“As a Government, we’ve made it clear that our first and foremost priority is delivering better public services for New Zealanders – particularly in health.

“Appointing regional Deputy Chief Executives is an early step to turn things around at Health NZ and to get Kiwis and their loved ones the health care they deserve.”

Note:

The four new Deputy Chief Executives and their respective regions are:

  • Mark Shepherd – Northern | Te Tai Tokerau
  • Catherine Cronin – Midland | Te Manawa Taki
  • Robyn Shearer – Central | Ikaroa
  • Martin Keogh – South Island | Te Waipounamu
The new regional Deputy Chief Executives will begin in their roles progressively from 19 August to 16 September 2024.

Find out more at https://www.tewhatuora.govt.nz/corporate-information/news-and-updates/health-nz-reset-takes-a-step-forward-with-the-appointment-of-regional-deputy-chief-executives/

