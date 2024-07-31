Applications For New Innovation Fund Open Today

Hon Matt Doocey

Minister for Mental Health

Applications open today for the Government’s first round of the new $10 million Mental Health and Addiction Community Sector Innovation Fund, Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey has today announced.

“This fund provides an excellent opportunity for non-government organisations (NGOs) and community mental health and addiction providers to receive extra funding for innovative time-limited projects and initiatives that will increase access to better mental health support.

“The Innovation Fund was inspired whilst listening to grassroots organisations who are already delivering for their communities.

“Investing in our hard-working NGO and community mental health and addiction providers will support this Government’s priority focus on increasing access to mental health and addiction support, growing the mental health and addiction workforce, strengthening the focus on prevention and early intervention, and improving the effectiveness of mental health and addiction support.

“The Request For Proposals for the first round of $5 million funding will open today on the Government Electronic Tender Service (GETS). I encourage providers, including iwi-based and other Kaupapa Māori providers, to consider submitting proposals to this open contestable procurement process.

“This investment supports the Government’s strong commitment to delivering better mental health and addiction outcomes for New Zealanders” says Mr Doocey.

The first contracts for round one of this initiative are expected to be in place by early November this year.

