Vocational Education Reform Consultation Begins

Hon Penny Simmonds

Minister for Tertiary Education and Skills

The Government is consulting on reforms to replace the failed Te Pūkenga experiment with a financially sustainable, regionally responsive vocational education and training system that delivers the skills and training New Zealand needs, Tertiary Education and Skills Minister Penny Simmonds says.

“After four years and hundreds of millions of wasted taxpayer dollars, the previous government’s Te Pūkenga mega-merger has been nothing but an abject disaster,” Ms Simmonds says.

“Not only is it a financial mess, drowning in debt of over $250 million while carrying a bloated, centralised bureaucracy, but it has failed spectacularly in its aim to provide quality, relevant learning to the regions.

“New Zealand needs a strong vocational education and training system with genuine regional control to ensure our people, industries, and communities can thrive. One that provides skills, knowledge and career pathways for learners into industries and professions that are vital to the economic prosperity of New Zealand.

“Over the next six weeks, I’m encouraging New Zealanders to have their say about the Government’s proposed reforms, and what they want from their local polytechnics and industry training organisations.

“It’s important that we hear a range of different perspectives. Our communities and economy need us to get this right.”

Feedback is being sought on three parts of the system:

A redesigned Institute of Technology and Polytechnic network that retains access to tertiary training in our regions, through a combination of stand-alone and federated ITPs.

Options for an industry-led system for standards-setting and industry training.

Changes to vocational education funding from 2026 to better support the reformed system.

“The damage done in the past four years is significant and there is a lot of work ahead. We need to restore our polytechnics to their rightful place as anchors of learning opportunities for individuals, and as a regional development tool for communities and industries. Our industry training must be driven by, and for, industry.

“I look forward to people’s feedback and thoughts on the proposals which will help inform policy and the design of a more financially sustainable sector that better meets the needs of employers, employees, and communities,” Ms Simmonds says.

