Innovating To Reduce Manufacturing Emissions

Hon Andrew Bayly

Minister for Small Business and Manufacturing

Hon Simon Watts

Minister of Climate Change

A new set of tools to support manufacturers to grow their business and reduce their emissions has been launched by Small Business and Manufacturing Minister Andrew Bayly and Climate Change Minister Simon Watts.

“Manufacturing is a sleeping giant for New Zealand’s economy; with the right tools and support, manufacturing has the potential to supercharge our economic growth,” Mr Bayly says.

“The manufacturing sector accounts for 10 per cent of GDP, 60 per cent of our exports, and employs 230,000 people.

“A lesser-known fact is that approximately a quarter of all of New Zealand’s business-led research and development comes from the manufacturing sector, meaning it is a key driver of innovation.

“Globally there is increasing demand for low-carbon manufactured products. Our agile and innovative manufacturers with their strong green reputation and access to relatively low-carbon electricity are well positioned to take advantage of this demand.”

Mr Watts says the manufacturing sector is already heading in the right direction and is doing its part in supporting New Zealand to meet its targets to reduce the impacts of climate change and prepare for its future effects. However, there is still more work to be done.

“That’s why we are providing manufacturers with information to support them to adapt their business to be less carbon-intensive, with the launch of a new online toolbox, report and dataset,” Mr Watts says.

The online climate action toolbox includes an emissions calculator to help businesses set targets and monitor progress. It also includes tailored plans and advice on tangible steps businesses can take.

“We have also launched a report and dataset that maps the sector’s emissions and waste patterns. Researchers and entrepreneurs can use this information to understand the current state of play and opportunities for innovation,” Mr Bayly says.

“It will also ensure the sector has better data, enabling them to make more informed decisions on reducing emissions. We are currently working with the sector to see how they can further support New Zealand meeting its climate change targets,” Mr Watts says.

“Providing businesses with the tools to grow and innovate is a key part of the Government’s Climate Strategy. We are committed to a market-led approach that uses the latest technology and innovation so that we can grow the economy and increase our productivity, while also driving down emissions.”

