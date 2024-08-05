Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Sport & Rec Minister Travels To Olympics

Monday, 5 August 2024, 2:34 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Chris Bishop
Minister of Sport & Recreation

Sport & Recreation Chris Bishop will today travel to Paris where he will meet with senior international sport officials and join the NZ Team as an official New Zealand representative at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

“I’m looking forward to being in Paris as our phenomenal Kiwi athletes go for gold in sports such as Canoe Racing, Track Cycling, Athletics and Speed Climbing,” Mr Bishop says.

“As the past week has once again proven, New Zealand punches far above its weight on the sporting stage. I am immensely proud of our NZ Olympic team and the joy and inspiration they’re bringing to New Zealanders.

“The Government invests over $66 million per year in High Performance Sport and recently made a significant increase to the training grants provided to eligible elite and developing athletes. Eligible athletes also receive financial support in the form of access to Prime Minister’s Scholarships and fully funded medical insurance, as well as tailored support from specialists in performance science, sports medicine, and psychology.

“While in Paris I will host an event for the sponsors and supporters of our Kiwi athletes at New Zealand House. It takes an enormous team effort to get a team of 195 athletes plus coaches, sports medicine specialists, support staff, and family members to an Olympic Games, and I look forward to thanking each of them for their contribution to getting the NZ Team to the start line in France.”

Mr Bishop will also hold meetings with several international sporting federations and sports administrators, as well as some diplomatic engagements. Developing these relationships is an important step in identifying and capitalising on opportunities to bring major sporting events, along with their economic benefits, to New Zealand in future.

The Minister will be in Paris until Monday 12 August.

Note:

Increases to the training grants were announced by High Performance Sport NZ in early July. Eligible athletes will receive $50,000 per annum as an Elite Training Grant, an increase of $17,500, while the Potential Training Grant will increase by $14,000 to $25,000 per annum. This equates to approximately $2 million additional direct financial support for athletes.

The increases will come into effect for the 2025 – 2028 cycle for eligible athletes from individual sports who compete in events which are confirmed as part of the next Winter and Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games cycle.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 