Sport & Rec Minister Travels To Olympics

Hon Chris Bishop

Minister of Sport & Recreation

Sport & Recreation Chris Bishop will today travel to Paris where he will meet with senior international sport officials and join the NZ Team as an official New Zealand representative at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

“I’m looking forward to being in Paris as our phenomenal Kiwi athletes go for gold in sports such as Canoe Racing, Track Cycling, Athletics and Speed Climbing,” Mr Bishop says.

“As the past week has once again proven, New Zealand punches far above its weight on the sporting stage. I am immensely proud of our NZ Olympic team and the joy and inspiration they’re bringing to New Zealanders.

“The Government invests over $66 million per year in High Performance Sport and recently made a significant increase to the training grants provided to eligible elite and developing athletes. Eligible athletes also receive financial support in the form of access to Prime Minister’s Scholarships and fully funded medical insurance, as well as tailored support from specialists in performance science, sports medicine, and psychology.

“While in Paris I will host an event for the sponsors and supporters of our Kiwi athletes at New Zealand House. It takes an enormous team effort to get a team of 195 athletes plus coaches, sports medicine specialists, support staff, and family members to an Olympic Games, and I look forward to thanking each of them for their contribution to getting the NZ Team to the start line in France.”

Mr Bishop will also hold meetings with several international sporting federations and sports administrators, as well as some diplomatic engagements. Developing these relationships is an important step in identifying and capitalising on opportunities to bring major sporting events, along with their economic benefits, to New Zealand in future.

The Minister will be in Paris until Monday 12 August.

Note:

Increases to the training grants were announced by High Performance Sport NZ in early July. Eligible athletes will receive $50,000 per annum as an Elite Training Grant, an increase of $17,500, while the Potential Training Grant will increase by $14,000 to $25,000 per annum. This equates to approximately $2 million additional direct financial support for athletes.

The increases will come into effect for the 2025 – 2028 cycle for eligible athletes from individual sports who compete in events which are confirmed as part of the next Winter and Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games cycle.

