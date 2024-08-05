Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

New Zealand Opts Out Of Joint Infant Formula Standard

Monday, 5 August 2024, 5:04 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Andrew Hoggard
Minister for Food Safety

New Zealand will opt out of the Australia New Zealand joint infant formula standard, Food Safety Minister Andrew Hoggard says.

“After discussion with Cabinet, Cabinet has decided not to adopt the Australia New Zealand joint infant formula standard.

“New Zealand sought a review of the new labelling requirements, but my Australian colleagues were not in a position to support it. As a result, we will now implement a New Zealand standard over the next five years.

“So long as infant formula is safe and the claims on labels are not misleading, consumers should be allowed to make their own informed choices.

“We were only wanting modifications to two parts of the standard that relate to restrictions on labelling and do not suit the New Zealand context. The vast majority of the standard is good and supported by industry.

“The Government remains committed to the continued success of the Joint Food System and working towards food standards harmonisation.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 