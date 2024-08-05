New Zealand Opts Out Of Joint Infant Formula Standard

Hon Andrew Hoggard

Minister for Food Safety

New Zealand will opt out of the Australia New Zealand joint infant formula standard, Food Safety Minister Andrew Hoggard says.

“After discussion with Cabinet, Cabinet has decided not to adopt the Australia New Zealand joint infant formula standard.

“New Zealand sought a review of the new labelling requirements, but my Australian colleagues were not in a position to support it. As a result, we will now implement a New Zealand standard over the next five years.

“So long as infant formula is safe and the claims on labels are not misleading, consumers should be allowed to make their own informed choices.

“We were only wanting modifications to two parts of the standard that relate to restrictions on labelling and do not suit the New Zealand context. The vast majority of the standard is good and supported by industry.

“The Government remains committed to the continued success of the Joint Food System and working towards food standards harmonisation.”

© Scoop Media

