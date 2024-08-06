Passport Wait Times Reduced By Half

Hon Brooke van Velden

Minister of Internal Affairs

Internal Affairs Minister Brooke van Velden says wait times for passports have halved since an upgrade to the passport processing software in March caused unexpected delays to passport processing times.

“As of Tuesday 6 August, the passport application queue has reduced by over 57 per cent - 31,000 applications down from a peak of 53,847 at the beginning of May, and wait times have halved,” says Ms van Velden.

“In the month of July, the Department of Internal Affairs [the Department] issued 50,397 passports – over 10,700 more passports than applications it received.”

Of the passports issued by the Department in July, 83 per cent were issued within 6 weeks. Of the passports issued by the Department in July, 91 per cent were applied for online and 32 per cent were group applications.

“The upgrade to the passports system implemented in March was the most significant in over a decade. I am pleased that Kiwis can use the new options that make applying for a passport online a lot easier,” says Ms van Velden.

“The Department officials have assured me that it continues to work hard to reduce wait times and has measures in place to meet its upcoming goals.”

Passport wait times have been steadily reducing. The Department is currently advising applicants to allow up to five weeks plus delivery for a standard passport, down from 10 weeks as reported in May. This timeframe is provided as a reference to ensure customers are aware of the time it may take to issue their passport and can plan accordingly. However, most passports are being issued faster than that.

“Reducing passport processing times continues to be a key priority for the Department,” says Ms van Velden.

.........................

Advice to Kiwis for getting their passports quickly

Check if you need to apply for a passport as soon as you start planning your trip.

If you need to renew your passport or apply for a new one, do it online. Applying online is the easiest, fastest way to get a New Zealand passport.

Check the passports website for advice on how to take your passport photo and use the online photo checker.

Check the latest information about passports cost, timeframes and delivery on the passports website.

Consider the processing timeframes when applying for your passport and allow extra time for delivery.

Benefits of the new passports system

On 11 March, the Department of Internal Affairs implemented the most significant upgrade to the passports system in over a decade. The upgrade added new online functionality and a range of benefits to customers. The new online application has made it easier for customers to apply for their passport online, including enabling customers to:

Track their application online in real time (previously an applicant would need to call the Department)

Apply in groups, with information such as address and witnesses able to be copied between applications easily (previously an individual application would be completed for each member of the group)

Change the gender marker in their passport (previously a paper application)

Report their passport as lost or stolen online (previously a paper application)

The upgrade also introduced an online portal for the identity referees to verify the identity of the applicant when they are available to do so (this previously required a phone call or email).

© Scoop Media

