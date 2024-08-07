Government Refreshes CAA Board

Hon Simeon Brown

Minister of Transport

Transport Minister Simeon Brown has today announced a refreshed board for the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to ensure that the organisation is focussed on delivery.

Mark Darrow has been appointed as the new Chair, while Darin Cusack has been appointed as Deputy Chair. Terry Murdoch, Simon Craddock and Louise Pengelly have been appointed as board members for a three-year term ending 5 August 2027, joining current board members Jill Hatchwell and Charles Spillane.

“As Chair, Mark Darrow brings a wealth of experience to the CAA Board with a strong background in business, governance and leadership that will complement the aviation and management skills of other Board members,” Mr Brown says.

“The new appointments announced today ensures that the CAA has the leadership and experience needed to keep New Zealand’s aviation system safe and secure, while ensuring the CAA is achieving value for money and enabling growth in the aviation sector with emerging aviation technologies.

“The refreshed Board will be responsible for implementing a new direction for the CAA to ensure faster approval times for aviation certificates, reduced queue times for Aviation Security and making sure that the CAA is focussed on ensuring aviation is able to contribute New Zealand’s economic growth.

“Alongside the refreshed Board, the CAA is expected to reduce the unacceptable processing times facing licence applicants in the aviation sector through its Statement of Performance Expectations. This includes processing times for approving Part 102 unmanned aircraft operators, which has risen to an average of 11 months.

“Delivering the frontline services New Zealanders need in an efficient way is a priority for our Government, which is why we’ve appointed Board members that will focus the CAA on improving efficiencies to support economic growth.

“I would like to thank the departing chair Janice Fredric and board members, Alma Hong and Hon Harry Duynhoven, for their services to the Board. I look forward to working with the new members as they begin their terms.”

Notes:

Mark Darrow – Board Chair

Mark is an experienced board member and chair with a broad portfolio of governance roles, including in the finance, transport, logistics and education sectors. He currently holds chair roles on TSB Bank, Invivo & Co, Armstrong Motor Group Advisory Board, MTF Finance, Riverton Dairies and Inland Revenue’s Risk and Assurance Committee. He is also a member of the Auckland University of Technology Council.

Darin Cusack – Board Deputy Chair

Mr Cusack is an experienced aviation director and executive, with experience in transport logistics. He is the current Deputy Chair of Airways and Hawke’s Bay Airport; and has had Chief Executive or Senior Executive roles at the World Bank’s Pacific Aviation Programme, Palmerston North Airport, Tonga Airports, Pacific Blue Airlines and Christchurch International Airport.

Terry Murdoch – Board Member

Mr Murdoch is an experienced board director, and executive in the general aviation sector. He has over 20 years as a Chief Executive of a general aviation firm and, as a result has held several CAA certifications. Mr Murdoch is currently the Chief Executive of Christchurch Helicopters and Chair of Orillion. He is also former board member of Airways.

Simon Craddock – Board Member

Mr Craddock is the current Chief Executive of Port Taranaki, with prior managerial and governance experience in the aviation sector. He is a former director of Hamilton Airport, Sounds Air and Airwork; and has eight years of managerial experience with Air New Zealand. He was also a former board member of Public Trust.

Louise Pengelly – Board Member

Ms Pengelly is being elevated to a member’s role from her current role as a Future Director at CAA. She has deep experience in airport operations, particularly aviation security. Prior to her current employment, she has held senior and/or executivemanagement roles at Air New Zealand and Heathrow Airportwith leadership responsibilities over aviation security,operational control and engaging with the UK Civil Aviation Authority.

