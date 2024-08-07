Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

9000 More Kiwis Out Of Jobs Under National

Wednesday, 7 August 2024, 2:41 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Labour Party

New figures released by Statistics New Zealand today show how government policies that stop progress, work and jobs affects real New Zealanders.

“Today’s unemployment figures show how the government’s choices can hurt everyday New Zealanders. Unemployment of 4.6% might just be a number, but to me, that is an additional 9000 people without a job and money coming into their household,” Labour finance spokesperson Barbara Edmonds said.

“Many economists predicted unemployment would rise, with the Treasury predicting it will still reach 5.3% this year. Yet the government has done nothing to support people into work or provide any certainty or confidence for the business community.

New Zealand has gone from having one of the lowest unemployment rates under Labour, to now having a higher rate than comparable countries like the UK (4.3%), Australia (4%), the US (4%), and Ireland (4.3%).

“The cancellation of large infrastructure works, including schools, hospitals and public houses has left the construction industry in limbo. Since the Government took office, the number of people working in construction has reduced by 6000 and residential building consents had an annual 36% drop in June. These people might still have a job if the Government had a plan for infrastructure.

“Yet instead of a plan to get the 21,000 people needing a hand to get off a benefit since they took office, National’s approach is to make getting that support harder. That’s despite way fewer new jobs available, with jobs ads having slumped 32% on an annual basis. Although the number of jobs in the economy increased in June, it is not enough to match the higher number of people looking for work.

“Today’s news comes as the manufacturing industry faces an uncertain future too. Within three days, 300 roles have been paused. In Oji’s Penrose mill, 75 people are being consulted today on its closure due to the high cost of electricity.

“Even nurses and doctors are being told there aren’t any jobs available, despite the desperate need in our hospitals and GP clinics across the country.

“With increasing unemployment and fewer prospects at home, New Zealanders will have no other choice but to look overseas. The government should reverse its reckless choices in infrastructure, health and education, to give people certainty and back them into work so they can support their families,” Barbara Edmonds said.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Labour Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 