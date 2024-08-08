Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Parliament

New Performance Measures For Oranga Tamariki CEO

Thursday, 8 August 2024, 10:29 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Karen Chhour

Minister for Children

Public reporting on key performance indicators for Oranga Tamariki will ensure greater transparency and accountability for the organisation, says Children’s Minister Karen Chhour.

“My first and most important priority is to ensure Oranga Tamariki is relentlessly focused on the safety of children and young people in its care.

“New Zealanders are deeply concerned at Oranga Tamariki’s performance and so am I.

“Too many children in the care of their family, or their caregivers, die every year in this country. It is a national disgrace.

“In order to provide greater transparency about its performance, I have instructed Oranga Tamariki to report quarterly, starting from the 2024/25 financial year, on the following key performance indicators:

  • Frequency of visits to children in care: the percentage of children in care who have been visited by their social worker at least once in the last eight weeks to ensure their ongoing safety and wellbeing
  • Timeliness around Reports of Concern: percentage of critical (within 24 hours) and very urgent (within 48 hours) Reports of Concern that are addressed within these timeframes
  • Supporting caregivers: results of a rolling survey of Oranga Tamariki caregivers, which asks whether caregivers feel supported, whether they would recommend becoming a caregiver, and whether they are thinking about stopping being a caregiver
  • Improving complaint management and practices: the proportion of complaints audited that were handled in a way that fully met Oranga Tamariki standards
  • Addressing youth offending: a 15 per cent reduction in the total number of children and young people with serious and persistent offending behaviour.

“These are the areas I believe require focus as they will make the biggest difference to the safety and wellbeing of children and young people in the care of the state.

“Improving Oranga Tamariki’s performance starts with good, accountable leadership.

“Whenever a failing has been identified within Oranga Tamariki, there has been finger-pointing, and it has been unclear where the buck stops.

“A new approach is required. Key performance indicators and quarterly reporting, to the public, will encourage accountability and better performance in the entire organisation.”

