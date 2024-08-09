15 Years Of KickStart Breakfasts In Schools

Hon Louise Upston

Minister for Social Development and Employment

Minister for the Community and Voluntary Sector

A long-standing partnership between government, the private sector, and local volunteers has seen 70 million breakfasts served in schools across the country.

Social Development and Employment Minister Louise Upston celebrated the KickStart Breakfast programme’s 15-Year milestone at Birdwood School in Auckland today with corporate partners Fonterra and Sanitarium.

(L/R) Simon Tucker, Director of Global Sustainability, Stakeholder Affairs and Trade at Fonterra, Social Development and Employment Minister Louise Upston, and Michael Barton, General Manager of Sanitarium NZ at the 15-Year celebration of the KickStart Breakfast programme at Birdwood School in Ranui, Auckland. (Photo/Supplied)

The Government contributes $1.2 million annually towards the programme.

“More than 42,000 children now get a healthy breakfast of Weet-Bix and Anchor milk to start their school day thanks to this programme, with 66 per cent of those primary school age,” Louise Upston says.

“The programme began in 2009 with 400 schools serving breakfast twice a week. Government joined KickStart Breakfast in 2013 and today the programme serves over 196,000 meals weekly in more than 1400 schools across the country.

“KickStart Breakfast is a great example of business and community working with government to deliver positive change for children and families.

Social Development and Employment Minister Louise Upston with students at Birdwood School in Ranui, Auckland at the 15-Year celebration of the KickStart Breakfast programme, which has seen 70 million breakfasts served in schools across the country. (Photo/ Sipplied)

“Making sure hungry children get a good breakfast is an investment in their success. It puts them in a much better place to learn and achieve their potential.

“As Minister for the Community and Voluntary Sector, I’d also like to thank all the local volunteers and school staff who have helped make this programme such a success over the past 15 years.”

