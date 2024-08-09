NZTA Board Appointments Announced

Hon Simeon Brown

Minister of Transport

Transport Minister Simeon Brown has today announced three new appointments and one reappointment to the New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) Board.

Warwick Isaacs, Rob Gilmore and Pat Dougherty have been appointed as board members for a three-year term ending 31 July 2027, while David Smol, who has served as a Board member since February 2019, has been reappointed for a further 18 months.

“The Government is focused on economic growth and productivity, improving road maintenance and delivering a new generation of Roads of National Significance. The new Board appointments announced today bring a wealth of delivery experience to the NZTA Board with backgrounds in engineering, construction, and infrastructure delivery,” Mr Brown says.

“Warwick Isaacs is from Canterbury and brings significant construction delivery experience having been the Director of the Christchurch Development Unit at the Canterbury Earthquake Recovery Authority. Rob Gilmore is from Kerikeri and has over 40 years' experience in road transport, working around the globe including at Downer in New Zealand. Pat Dougherty is from Nelson and has significant experience across rail, roading, water and local government.

“Their strong links to local government and understanding of the transport needs of local communities will also be hugely beneficial to the NZTA Board.

“These new appointments add significant delivery experience and commercial acumen to the NZTA Board and will help ensure NZTA is focussed on its core business of maintaining our roads and delivering the infrastructure that our country needs, at pace and in a fiscally responsible way.

“The role of the NZTA Board is critically important in delivering on the Government’s priorities to enable Kiwis and freight get to where they want to go, quickly and safely.

“I would like to thank outgoing member Victoria Carter for her service to the board since 2019. I look forward to working with the new members as they begin their terms.”

Notes:

Warwick Isaacs – Board Member

Warwick Isaacs is an experienced infrastructure Chief Executive, with a strong local government and public delivery background. Formerly Chief Executive at Stonewood Homes New Zealand, he has also been Deputy Chief Executive – Implementation and Director of the Christchurch Central Development Unit at the Canterbury Earthquake Recovery Authority (CERA); Chief Executive of Timaru District Council, and Chief Executive of Buller District Council. He also originally trained as a Chartered Accountant.

Rob Gilmore – Board Member

Robert (Rob) Gilmore is a civil engineer with more than 40 years’ experience in road transport. He has held executive roles at GHD Engineering and Downer for approximately 18 years, including work in New Zealand, Australia, the Pacific, the Middle East, the USA, UK and Ireland. At Downer, he was responsible for clients and strategy, growing the organisations capability across New Zealand. Since leaving Downer, he has continued to consult within the transport sector, predominantly to New Zealand and Australian based clients.

Pat Dougherty – Board Member

Patrick (Pat) Dougherty is an experienced former local government executive, as well as a civil engineer with experience across rail, water and local government services. He is the former Chief Executive of Nelson City Council and Kāpiti Coast District Council. During his time at Kāpiti Coast District Council, he was also Chair of the Wellington Region Civil Defence and Emergency Management Coordinating Executive Group and served on the Board of the McKays to Peka Peka Expressway Alliance. He has also been recently appointed to Wellington Water and the Expert Advisory Panel reviewing the Public Works Act 1981.

