Over 1000 Children No Longer Growing Up In Motels

Hon Tama Potaka

Associate Minister of Housing

The Government’s plan to end the large-scale use of emergency housing is working, with new figures showing a 32 per cent reduction in the number of households living in motels, Associate Housing Minister Tama Potaka says.

“Emergency housing is one of the biggest public policy failures we’ve ever seen in New Zealand, growing from a few families using it for brief periods into a situation where thousands of tamariki were growing up in motels,” Mr Potaka says.

“National promised change and in Government we are delivering it, with more than 1000 tamariki moved out of motels and into homes under our watch.

“From last December to June this year, the total number of households living in emergency housing has gone from 3141 to 2133 – a 32 per cent reduction in just six months. We have seen over 1000 tamariki depart emergency housing during this period.

“Auckland has experienced one of the biggest improvements with numbers falling from 624 to 354 households in the three months to June. In Canterbury, it’s fallen from 285 to 183 households over the same period.

“Our Government has set an ambitious target to reduce the number of households in emergency housing by 75 per cent by 2030.

“Emergency housing must be the last resort that is used rarely and only for brief periods, which is why we are attacking the problem on multiple fronts and making real progress.

“In April, we introduced the Priority One category which puts whānau with dependent tamariki who spend longer than 12 weeks in emergency housing to the top of the social housing waitlist.

“As of July, 540 whānau have been supported out of emergency housing under this priority.

“Our actions have included an increased supply of social housing, continuation and expansion of support products, and changes to ensure that those accessing emergency housing are in genuine need.

“The next step, starting at the end of this month, is to bring in clearer obligations for emergency housing assistance.

“For example, to ensure emergency housing is used by people in genuine need, people may be asked to provide evidence of their housing situation when they apply.

“People staying in emergency housing have responsibilities they must agree to and meet. If they stay longer than seven nights, they’ll need to complete agreed activities to help meet those responsibilities.

“This includes paying their emergency housing contribution, and activities which will help them get a home. This could include things like meeting with a housing broker, attending a Ready to Rent course, engaging with support services or looking for a private rental.

“At each re-grant appointment, their case manager will check they’ve completed the activities they agreed to and talk with them about any support which may be available. This is an important part of helping to set people up for housing success.

“If people don’t meet their obligations without a good reason, they’ll receive a warning. After two warnings, if they don’t meet their obligations again, they won’t be able to get an Emergency Housing Grant for 13 weeks.

“Ending the blight that is emergency housing will not be easy. It requires us to take bold and radical action, and that’s exactly what our Government is doing.”

