Sports Minister Congratulates NZ’s Olympians

Hon Chris Bishop

Minister of Sport & Recreation

New Zealand’s Olympic Team in Paris has delivered our country’s best-ever result at an Olympic Games with heart-stopping performances that will go down in NZ sporting history and a record medal tally, Sport & Recreation Minister Chris Bishop says.

“The NZ team’s success in Paris has been off the charts. Our team has equalled their 20 medals won in Tokyo, but amazingly, ten of them are gold – by far the most gold medals ever won by NZ at an Olympics. It’s also amazing that, when team medals are factored in, 45 of our 200 athletes are coming home with at least one medal around their necks.

“Many Kiwi athletes delivered performances that had our entire country holding its breath or screaming at the TV and Dame Lisa Carrington, having won three gold medals in Paris, taking her tally to eight gold and one bronze, became New Zealand’s most successful Olympian ever.

“Our entire Olympic Team should be enormously proud of what they’ve achieved in Paris. Their performances have been magnificent, and every one of them has exemplified the sportsmanship and integrity that New Zealanders have come to be known for across the sporting world.

“It takes a huge team effort to get an athlete to the starting line. I want to particularly thank the NZ team’s Chef de Mission Nigel Avery and his incredible team of operations, sport performance, medicine, psychology, communications and athlete support experts.

“Thank you also to the sponsors and donors who helped fund this amazing team. I’ve seen for myself what your generosity and support means to our athletes. They couldn’t do it without you.

“Over the past few days I’ve had the pleasure of chatting to many of the families, partners and friends of our athletes. Their excitement and pride has been a joy to witness, and I thank them for everything they’ve done to support their loved one to the start line and beyond.

“The NZ Olympic Committee, High Performance Sport NZ, and Sport NZ have all put in a huge effort to get our team to Paris. I know they are rightly delighted with the results, and that they are already planning for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

“We’ve had 75 wonderful volunteers helping welcome the more than 15,000 visitors to NZ House during the past fortnight. Their hospitality has made NZ House renowned around Paris and created a haven for visiting Kiwis. We’ve also had nine volunteers looking after our team at the Athletes’ Village and many other important behind-the-scenes jobs.

“New Zealand is proud of you all.”

