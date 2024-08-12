Aucklanders Want Better Transport Not Tax

A damning report on Auckland’s future is an ugly cloud over Simeon Brown’s head as he announces yet another cost for our largest city.

“The newly released State of the City report shows the Government’s decisions have slowed progress in Auckland, but when the city calls out for leadership Simeon Brown has put his hand out for more cash from whānau in Tāmaki Makaurau,” Labour Auckland issues spokesperson Shanan Halbert said

“While in opposition, Simeon Brown said ‘We want to make sure that we're not adding further cost to people using the roads at a time of cost-of-living crisis’ yet here he is doing the very thing he was so against.

“In Government, Labour did the groundwork on this policy and sought bipartisan support, which National declined when we wouldn’t remove the fuel tax.

“We know that Aucklanders need better options for transport, but all we have seen from a $1.2 billion hole in the city’s infrastructure fund after the fuel tax has been removed, and 6.8% rates rise to cover the costs of water.

“The National Government seems intent on increasing cost of living pressures on Aucklanders with higher vehicle registration fees, public transport fees, a future hike to fuel tax, tolls roads and congestion charging.

“International research tells us that congestion charging only works if there are viable and affordable alternatives. Labour had ensured there would be alternatives to make sure we saw the behaviour change that Auckland needs, but Minister Brown has not invested in things that get people out of cars. The congestion charges are nothing but a revenue generating exercise for the Government.

“A third of New Zealand calls Auckland home and the city should be thriving, but instead we’re footing the bill for this Government’s poor decisions. The State of the City report found issues like inequality and infrastructure are in need of long-term investment, which is not likely under National.

“Tāmaki Makaurau is our most expensive city, but we have seen no plan to solve crime, or make it easier for whānau who are trying to make ends meet. Despite his meagre appearance today asking for cash, Simeon Brown is missing in action on Auckland’s issues,” Shanan Halbert said.

