ACC Regulatory Changes Will Improve Access To Treatment

Monday, 12 August 2024, 2:39 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Matt Doocey
Minister for ACC

ACC Minister Matt Doocey says more paramedic and audiometrist treatment will soon be available to treat ACC clients, as part of a set of regulatory changes.

“One of my key priorities is to ensure ACC regulations are efficient, effective and current, and approving more types of medical professionals to provide ACC funded treatment is just one way we are doing this,” says Mr Doocey.

Most paramedic treatment is covered under existing emergency ambulance service contracts, but rural general practices and urgent care clinics sometimes employ paramedics to help ease pressure. This change will ensure those practices are paid for paramedics providing treatment to ACC claimants.

“Adding paramedics and audiometrists as treatment providers will make things easier for some medical practices and clinics.

Paramedics and Chinese medicine practitioners will also be listed as registered health professionals in the regulations so any injuries arising from their treatment are covered under the ACC treatment injury provisions.

These changes follow public consultation on a set of proposed changes to update ACC regulations. Around 200 submissions were received, with the vast majority being in favour of the proposed changes.

“As well as keeping ACC regulations up to date, these changes improve access to treatment for ACC claimants, contributing to the Government’s priority of delivering better public services.”

All changes will come into effect on 1 December.

