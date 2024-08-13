Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
New Zealand To Benefit From End To Gene Tech Ban

Tuesday, 13 August 2024, 9:22 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Judith Collins KC
Minister of Science, Innovation & Technology

The Government is ending New Zealand’s nearly 30-year ban on gene technology outside the lab in a move which will bring health, productivity and climate gains for New Zealanders.

Science, Innovation and Technology Minister Judith Collins today announced legislation ending the ban and implementing a dedicated regulator to oversee applications to use gene technology will be introduced to Parliament by the end of the year.

“This is a major milestone in modernising gene technology laws to enable us to improve health outcomes, adapt to climate change, deliver massive economic gains and improve the lives of New Zealanders,” Ms Collins says.

“New Zealand has lagged behind countries, including Australia, England, Canada and many European nations in allowing the use of this technology for the benefit of their people, and their economies.

“New Zealand’s biotech sector, of which gene technology is a part, generated $2.7 billion in revenue in 2020.

“The changes we’re announcing today will allow researchers and companies to further develop and commercialise their innovative products. Importantly it will help New Zealanders to better access treatments such as CAR T-cell therapy, which has been clinically proven to effectively treat some cancers. It can also help our farmers and growers mitigate emissions and increase productivity, all of which benefits our economy,” Ms Collins says.

“Restrictive rules and time-consuming processes have made research outside the lab almost impossible, resulting in New Zealand falling behind. These changes will bring New Zealand up to global best practice and ensure we can capitalise on the benefits.”

The new legislation will be based on Australia’s Gene Technology Act 2000 and modified to work here in New Zealand. Like Australia, a regulator will be established to enable the science while managing potential risks to human health and the environment.

“Updating gene technology laws while ensuring strong protections for human health and the environment is something we campaigned on and committed to in the Government’s coalition agreements with the New Zealand First and ACT parties, and the Prime Minister’s Q3 Plan.

“I am proud to be driving these changes for our country. We are working to having the legislation passed and the regulator in operation by the end of 2025,” Ms Collins says.


The MBIE website (mbie.govt.nz) has been updated with information for the public, including this simple explainer video: https://youtu.be/I_O9DGT_jy4

