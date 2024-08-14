Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Cost Of Living Relief Welcome

Wednesday, 14 August 2024, 3:14 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Nicola Willis
Minister of Finance

Today’s cut in the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 5.25 per cent is welcome relief for families and businesses, Finance Minister Nicola Willis says.

“New Zealand has been suffering an acute cost-of-living crisis since the middle of 2021, with weekly food budgets stretched thin, mortgage repayments high and confidence in our living rooms, offices and boardrooms low.

“I am pleased the Reserve Bank’s decision to lower the OCR today shows it has confidence that inflation is under control and the era of extreme price increases is over.

“This also means Kiwis will pay less interest on their mortgage loans and on their credit cards. Taken together with our recent tax relief package, the cost of living will be even further reduced for families.

“Today’s drop also tells us the hard conditions business have faced are easing, and that in turn will give businesses the confidence to invest, hire and grow once again.

“This Government has delivered on its promise to Kiwis – our careful and deliberate plan to get on top of inflation is working, and we are seeing the green shoots of recovery.

“It’s early days and there is more work to do, but for now, today’s announcement is an encouraging sign that we’re getting New Zealand back on track,” Nicola Willis says.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 