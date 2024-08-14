NZ To Cooperate On Marine Resources In Palau

Rt Hon Winston Peters

Deputy Prime Minister

Minister of Foreign Affairs

New Zealand and Palau will cooperate more closely on oceans and marine resources, Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters says.

“Marine resources are a critical source of food and economic security in the Pacific and are closely intertwined with the well-being and identity of Pacific communities,” says Minister Peters during a visit to Koror, Palau.

“Palau is recognised globally as a leader on ocean issues, and we are proud to be supporting Palau in this area.

“New Zealand will help with funding to strengthen Palau’s management of its ocean and marine resources,” Mr Peters says.

“This initiative will improve the capacity of Palau to implement marine plans, small-scale climate-smart fisheries and marine protection.”

Mr Peters is accompanied in Palau by Chair of the Labour Pacific Caucus, Hon Jenny Salesa; Chair of the Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade Committee (FADTC) Tim van de Molen; and FADTC member Teanau Tuiono.

While in Palau, the New Zealand delegation is meeting President Surangel Whipps Jr, Minister of State Gustav Aitaro, and other Ministers and Members of Parliament, to discuss shared priorities and exchange perspectives on regional issues.

© Scoop Media

