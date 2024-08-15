Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

RSE Changes Good For Growers, Could Go Further

Thursday, 15 August 2024, 6:17 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

14 August

“ACT welcomes changes to the RSE scheme that mean Kiwi growers will find it easier to hire the help they need in harvest season,” says ACT Immigration spokesperson Dr Parmjeet Parmar, while reiterating ACT’s view that the cap on RSE workers should be scrapped.

“When an orchard or vineyard enjoys a bumper crop, the last thing they need is a labour shortage that leaves fruit rotting on the ground. Seasonal workers from overseas can fill short-term roles that locals looking for more stable work just won’t do.

“Lifting the cap on RSE workers fulfils an ACT coalition commitment and will boost the productive potential of our growers over the coming season. However, we campaigned on removing the cap entirely, and hope that will be considered in future. The RSE scheme is different to other kinds of migration because it is strictly temporary, and businesses apply for workers based on how many they actually need. We shouldn’t kneecap them with an arbitrary limit.

“Growers have told ACT that one rule causing major frustration was the requirement for employers to pay RSE workers for 30 hours a week, every week. That just didn’t reflect the reality of work on an orchard, where a single turn of the weather or a disruption in supply chains can mean some weeks are quiet, while others require long hours. Now the work requirement is a more flexible average of 30 hours – a victory for common sense.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 