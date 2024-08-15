Overwhelming Demand To Open Charter Schools

Associate Education Minister David Seymour says the Charter Schools Agency (CSA) has received 78 applications to open new charter schools, or to convert existing state schools to charter schools.

“This shows the demand from educators to free themselves from the shackles of the state system and meet the needs of students who are being failed by the current system,” says Mr Seymour.

“The education sector is facing several challenges, particularly regarding attendance and achievement. The ‘one size fits all’ model offered by the current school system struggles to address these challenges.”

Funding provided by Budget 24 will allow 15 new charter schools and the conversion of 35 state schools to charter schools in 2025 and 2026 depending on demand and suitability.

“Due to demand outstripping the funding made available in Budget 24, I acknowledge some sponsors will be disappointed when final decisions are made by the CSA,” says Mr Seymour.

“By focusing primarily on student achievement, charter schools allow sponsors and communities to take their own path getting there. They can, with some restrictions, set their own curriculum, hours and days of operation, and governance structure. They also have greater flexibility in how they spend their funding as long as they reach the agreed performance outcomes.”

Stage two of the application process will be undertaken over the coming months before final decisions are made later this year.

“The second stage is a detailed assessment of sponsors’ plans for the school before final decisions are made later this year. This will evaluate the focus of the proposed school, the capability of the sponsor, the standard of tuition to be provided, the level of support from the community, and financial and network implications for the Crown,” says Mr Seymour.

“The first charter contracts will be negotiated and signed before the end of the year so the first schools can open for term one 2025.

“To provide certainty to sponsors, they will have a fixed-term contract of 10 years to operate a charter school, with two rights of renewal for 10 years each. All fixed-term periods are conditional on the school continuing to meet the terms of its contract.

“Charter schools will be subject to a high level of monitoring and accountability and could be shut down if they do not achieve the outcomes they were funded to achieve.

“I hope and intend to see many new charter schools opening, and state and state-integrated schools converting to become charter schools. Every child deserves the opportunity to succeed, to achieve to the best of their ability, and to gain qualifications that will support them into further study and employment.”

© Scoop Media

