New Zealand Behind In Workplace Health And Safety

New Zealand is falling behind our overseas counterparts when it comes to workplace health and safety a new report shows, yet the National Government is pushing ahead with cuts to the agency responsible for improving workplace safety.

The Business Leaders’ Health and Safety forum report released today, shows New Zealand has a 60% higher fatality rate than Australia and that our rate is 500% higher than the UK, despite all three countries having similar legislative settings.

“What's needed is effective investment in WorkSafe so it can undertake its important role, in investigation and investment in injury prevention,” Labour’s workplace relations and safety spokesperson Camilla Belich said.

“We know the Minister is consulting on health and safety regulations, but it is unacceptable shortsightedness by the Minister to dial back the capacity of WorkSafe in the meantime.

“WorkSafe will need further investment, not cuts, to bring us in line with the UK. A new report shows we would save a whopping $3.4 billion a year if we were as successful as the UK in preventing workplace injuries, but for us to save this money we need to invest in our regulator.

“The report found nearly 50% of New Zealanders are affected by a workplace incident, with the cost of poor workplace health and safety performance rising to $4.9 billion last year.

“It also highlighted how workers’ voices in unions have a greater role in the UK, where there are also much lower rates of injury. I am glad this has been identified and I look forward to further research in this area as indicated in the report.

“The Minister needs to put aside her ideological opposition to regulation, and ensure experts, workers’ voices and unions are included in any consultation to improve the safety of New Zealanders,” Camilla Belich said.

Link to the: State of a Thriving Nation 2024 » Business Leaders Health & Safety Forum

