New X-Ray Machines Boost Radiology Services In The Wellington Region

Hon Dr Shane Reti

Minister of Health

Health Minister Dr Shane Reti has announced significant improvements in radiology services in the Wellington region, with the first of eight new digital radiography machines now operational at Wellington Regional Hospital.

“This new technology is a significant step forward for radiology in Wellington, providing faster, higher quality x-rays,” says Dr Reti.

“With the ability to display sharper and more detailed x-ray images instantly, imaging that might have taken half an hour to capture and review can now be done in about a third of the time.

“Quicker access to more accurate scans will enable clinicians to see more patients each day, helping people to get a diagnosis and a decision on the right treatment, sooner.

"The Government is focused on building a health system that’s more efficient and provides New Zealanders with timely access to quality healthcare, and we have five targets to help drive that change.

“Investments in efficient, up-to-date technology like the new digital radiography machine we’re looking at today will help achieve our targets, like reducing wait times for first specialist assessments and planned care.

“This investment represents a significant upgrade to radiology services at Wellington Regional and Kenepuru Community hospitals.

“The rollout of these eight new machines will continue through to December this year and also includes the refurbishment of radiology rooms, ensuring modern and fit-for-purpose spaces for both patients and staff. It follows an earlier upgrade of x-ray machines and radiology rooms at Hutt Hospital.

“This upgrade aligns with my focus on improving access to diagnostic radiology across all radiology services and builds on the $30 million investment in community-referred radiology services I announced earlier this year to reduce barriers to x-rays, CT scans, and diagnostic ultrasounds.

