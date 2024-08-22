Long-Time ACT Idea Becomes Policy Today

“For several elections ACT has said central government and local government must partner to make sure important infrastructure gets built, today that idea has become policy,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“Today’s announcement by Local Government Minister Simeon Brown comes straight from the ACT Party Coalition Agreement, and it is a very good example of how ACT makes the Government better.

“ACT started campaigning on City and Regional Partnerships five years ago. In the lead up to the 2020 election we said, ‘we need to adopt a policy of city and regional partnerships so that infrastructure investment is long term, coordinated between central and local Government, and subject to adequate cost benefit analysis.’

“Regional deals are an idea whose time has come. As Council rates rise and infrastructure is in deficit, intelligent partnerships between central and local government can ensure spending is disciplined and long-term investment is possible.

“Short-term political ambitions will be set aside in favour of a pipeline of projects that can endure beyond the political cycles of any incumbent government or council. Ultimately, this looks like homes being connected to opportunities in employment and education by quality infrastructure.

“It means ratepayers and taxpayers are respected and given confidence to invest and plan for the future, instead of being subject to the constantly changing spending whims of their local councils.”

