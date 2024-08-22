Govt Funding Boosts Immunisation In High Needs Communities

Hon Dr Shane Reti

Minister of Health

Minister of Health Dr Shane Reti has welcomed preliminary data on a major immunisation initiative, saying it reinforces a commitment to get resources and funding out of a Wellington-based bureaucratic tangle and directly to frontline providers.

“Immunisation is one of the most important ways to protect New Zealanders against diseases such as influenza, whooping cough and measles,” says Dr Reti.

“In December, I announced an investment of $50 million over two years for Māori health providers to help lift immunisation rates, particularly among children and older people, who we know have especially poor vaccine coverage.

“Already we’re learning that the programme is delivering positive results.

“Preliminary data shows that for the lead provider organisation, its teams delivered 33,330 vaccinations under the agreement up to 30 June 2024.

“That’s more than three times their initial target of 10,000 vaccinations set in March 2024.

“These vaccinations will provide protection for both children and adults from potentially serious illnesses such as polio, meningococcal B, tetanus and diphtheria.

“Our investment is contributing directly to the Government’s target of having 95% of children at 24 months getting all their scheduled immunisations.

“Preliminary data shows running local events and outreach services that are convenient and fun for whānau – especially whānau with young children – were supported by campaigns promoting immunisation on social media, radio and street advertising. Providers responded to local needs, rather than applying a one-size-fits-all approach.

“For example, in Te Tai Tokerau, Ngāti Hine Health Trust was very successful in reaching older Māori, with more than three-quarters of whānau vaccinated being Māori and almost half being over 65.

“In Hauraki and Waikato, Te Kōhao Health and Raukura Hauora o Tainui delivered almost half their total vaccinations to young children aged 0-4 years by undertaking more than 70 outreach events with a strong focus on supporting new mothers and pregnant women, attending events with fun activities for children and home visits.

“These Hauora providers held vaccination drives for all of the community, especially benefiting those with no way to get to a clinic.

“This improvement in vaccination rates will also contribute to a range of other health targets, including helping reduce emergency department wait times by preventing New Zealanders from becoming seriously ill.

“This is exactly the kind of investment in frontline services, managed and delivered locally, which we need more of to help deliver on the targets the Government has set for our health system,” says Dr Reti.

