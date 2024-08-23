Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Govt Incarcerating Our Mokopuna Into A Failed System

Friday, 23 August 2024, 12:12 pm
Press Release: Te Pati Maori

Table of Tamariki Māori who have entered a care and protection pathway or a Youth Justice facility since 1 January 2024, broken down by region.

Information released by the Minister for Children has revealed that almost 800 mokopuna Māori have been taken by the state this year, putting it on track for the largest displacement of tamariki Māori since the introduction of Section 7AA in 2019.

“Oranga Tamariki is running a crusade against whakapapa Māori under the dictatorship of this Government,” said co-leader, Rawiri Waititi.

"The incarceration of 790 children into a system that has proven itself to be an abysmal failure is dangerous.

“The whakapapa protections in the current law is the final hurdle before the Govts kidnapping spree is unleashed.

“Section 7AA lifts the curtains so the nation can see exactly what the Crown is doing to our mokopuna. It gives tamariki an extra layer of protection from being unjustly taken from their whānau and put in harm’s way.

“The repeal of Section 7AA closes that curtain and keeps our tamariki in the dark,” Waititi said.

“The government is forcing our tamariki into a cesspool of poverty and devastating deprivation. It is the catalyst for the revolving door of incarceration and intergenerational trauma,” said co-leader, Debbie Ngarewa-Packer.

“Any entity that has failed as many reviews as Oranga Tamariki would be immediately shut down. The fact that this Ministry is responsible for our most vulnerable tamariki makes it even worse.

“They are incapable of caring for anything or anyone, let alone our mokopuna,” Ngarewa-Packer said.

Te Pāti Māori’s Mokopuna Māori Policy can be found here.

Section 7AA report 2023 here https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2408/Section_7AA_Report_2023.pdf

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Te Pati Maori on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 