Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Govt Backtrack On Fast-track Still Not Enough

Sunday, 25 August 2024, 5:08 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Labour Party

Labour welcomes news that the National Government is backing down on its reckless proposal to give Ministers final sign-off on significant projects, but it’s still not enough.

“After months of campaigning and marching in the streets with thousands of concerned New Zealanders, we are glad to see the Government finally buckle over the powers it was giving to its Ministers,” environment spokesperson Rachel Brooking said.

“In February, I called out this Bill for its ‘Muldoonist’ overtones and have since continued calling, alongside our environmental community, for the Bill to be overhauled.

“It’s a small win for the campaign – but the fight is not over.

“The fact remains, the Bill still overrides the laws that protect our environment and poses a great risk to our natural taonga, like our pristine waterways and forestland.

“All this means is that a panel will now fulfil the tall order of facilitating reportedly 384 unknown projects, whilst ignoring environmental safeguards.

“We’ve already heard about a secret list of companies shoulder-tapped to apply for fast-track consents, which concerningly includes those who’ve donated to the three coalition parties. We could be seeing the revival of mining projects, like coal mines, that have already been previously ruled out for the harm they pose.

“Labour’s fast-track laws didn’t override underlying environmental protections. National wants to pollute its way to prosperity, valuing the extra dollar at the detriment of our native species.

“It shouldn’t have been a debate to begin with and with this news, National has effectively conceded that they know what it’s doing is wrong, but that profit comes first.

“National must listen to the countless environmental groups, experts and iwi that say they don’t want this Bill out of fear for the damage it will cause.

“We can certainly have a process that speeds up decision-making for projects, but it must adhere to the standards required by existing laws – they’re there for a reason,” Rachel Brooking said.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Labour Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 