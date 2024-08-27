National Infrastructure Pipeline Worth $147.6 Billion

Hon Chris Bishop

Minister for Infrastructure

The latest snapshot report from New Zealand Infrastructure Commission shows that the value of infrastructure projects in the National Infrastructure Pipeline totalled $147.6 billion in June, an increase of more than 20% since March, Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop says.

The pipeline is managed by the New Zealand Infrastructure Commission and provides a national view of current or planned infrastructure projects, from roads, to water infrastructure, to schools, and more.

“The pipeline includes projects currently in construction through to those being scoped and planned over the next 10 years. Almost 60 per cent ($87.7 billion) of this value comes from projects that are funded, part-funded, or have a funding source confirmed,” Mr Bishop says.

“The Infrastructure Commission has worked with infrastructure providers to improve transparency and quality of information and available to the sector. In their June pipeline release, the total value of infrastructure projects has increased 20.7 per cent since March 2024.

“Insights from the pipeline show that projects currently in construction at varying stages of completion have a total expected value of $48 billion. Active and planned projects from central government infrastructure providers account for $89.5 billion of value in the pipeline and $51.3 billion of those projects are funded, part funded or have a funding source confirmed.

“The Commission's projections show that more than $16 billion is expected to be spent across all infrastructure sectors in 2024. This spend is equivalent to around four per cent of our GDP and highlights the significance of our infrastructure sectors to the New Zealand economy. Transport accounts for the biggest spend with more than $7 billion, followed by the social sector at $3.9 billion and water at $2.1 billion.

“The estimated value of projects in the pipeline changes over time as infrastructure providers update their project planning, improve the scope and quality of the information they submit, and as more organisations contribute their project information. Eighty-five organisations from across central government, local government, and the private sector now contribute project information to the Pipeline, an increase of 21.4 per cent over the last 12 months.

“As the number of contributors and information in the pipeline grows so does the effectiveness and value from this tool. This quarter the Commission saw the highest number of contributors to the pipeline. A more robust and transparent pipeline is good for New Zealand. It can help us understand where there are pressures and opportunities for the construction sector.

“I look forward to local authorities adding their infrastructure projects to the pipeline from their recently released Long Term Plans, and encourage all infrastructure providers to contribute and maintain the information on their projects and investment intentions in the pipeline”.

Note:

The National Infrastructure Pipeline can be found on the New Zealand Infrastructure Commission’s website.

